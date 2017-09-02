Tips For Managing Your Individual Financial Resources Better

Times are very tough during the current economic downturn. Jobs are scarce and unemployment is sky high. Because of this, it is extremely important, now more than ever, to know how to properly manage your personal finances. Continue reading this article to secure your financial health by saving and making more money than you ever thought possible.

To find out where your money is going record all of your spending. For at least a month, write down every single time you spend money, and what you are spending the money on. After you have done this for the month, review your spending habits and make changes as necessary.

Keep a small envelope in your wallet or purse. Your envelope should be used to store items such as business cards and purchase receipts. Saving these will provide you with a record of items purchased. It is always a wise idea to compare your receipts to the bills that you receive to rule out any errors or overcharges.

Eating out is a huge pit of money loss. It is way too easy to get into the habit of eating out all the time, but it is doing a number on your pocket book. Test it out by making all of your meals at home for a month, and see how much extra money you have left over.

If you're very good at paying your credit card bills on time, get a card that is affiliated with your favorite airline or hotel. The miles or points you accumulate can save you a bundle in transportation and accommodation costs. Most credit cards offer bonuses for certain purchases as well, so always ask to gain the most points.

If you want to keep your credit score as high as possible, you should have between two and four credit cards in active use. Having at least two cards helps you establish a clear payment history, and if you've been paying them off it raises your score. Holding more than four cards at a time, however, makes it look like you're trying to carry too much debt, and hurts your score.

If you save your change from cash purchases, it can accrue over time to a nice chunk of money, that you can use to supplement your personal finances anyway you want. It can be used for something that you have been wanting but couldn't afford, such as a new guitar or if you want to make it work for you, it can be invested.

If you (or your spouse) has earned any type of income, you are eligible to be contributing to an IRA (Individual Retirement Account), and you need to be doing this right now. This is a great way to supplement any type of retirement plan that has limits in terms of investing.

If you are accustomed to paying your bills by mail, it is optimal to switch to online bill pay. Every bill that you send out by mail will cost you 40-50 cents with postage. Pay online so you do not have to worry about this fee in your daily and weekly expenses.

People who have successfully managed to pay off their bills and put away a considerable amount of money into their savings accounts all agree - if your goal is to take charge of your personal finances, setting a budget, and sticking to that budget, will be essential to your success.

Taking advantage of a bank's program to automatically make deposits into a savings account, can be a wise personal finance move. Many banks offer such programs. They take a fixed percentage of every deposit or a set monthly sum out of a customer's checking account and deposit it in a savings account. This can help the customer build up savings without any hassle.

Spending as entertainment is a bad idea. If you charge stuff that you can't afford, like a supercharger, body kit and coil-overs for your boring 10-year-old Honda or a top-of-the-line PC with studio-grade surround speakers and three 24 inch monitors just to spice up your video games, you are crashing straight into unmanageable debt.

A key tip to improving your personal financial solution is paying off your credit-card balances in full every month. Credit-card companies can charge extremely high rates, sometimes in excess of 15%. If you want to make the most impact in improving your finances, pay off your credit-card balances first since they often charge such high borrowing rates.

As was discussed earlier, intelligently managing your personal finances can save you from debt and financial ruin. In today's difficult times, now, more than ever, it is crucial that you learn to handle your personal finances in the right manner. By applying what you've learned from this article, you can improve your financial situation and, as a result, improve your life.